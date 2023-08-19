China: A slowdown sends tremors worldwide

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

The world's economic engine is sputter­ing, said The Economist. When China abandoned its draconian zero­ Covid con­trols last year, the expectation was that it "would stage a rapid recovery, even as other countries courted recession." In fact, China's economic growth has been slowing, and the troubles keep mount­ing. "Three headlines in the space of two days" last week captured the gravity of China's economic plight. Exports fell by more than 14% from the year be­fore. Country Garden, one of the nation's biggest property developers, missed two bond­ interest payments. And consumer prices declined. "In sum: China's export boom is long over. Its property slump is not. And, therefore, deflation beckons." China's central bank cut interest rates further this week, in a sign of heightened concern from policymakers.

This isn't like the China we've come to know, said Peter S. Goodman in The New York Times. "Over the past decade, China has been the source of more than 40% of global economic growth," almost double the U.S. contribution. But in a sign of "general erosion of public faith," Chinese families have stopped spending and are stashing cash at a record pace. Weakening Chinese demand carries global implications — "from soybeans harvested in Brazil to beef raised in the United States to luxury goods made in Italy." Beijing needs to get its act together, said the Financial Times in an editorial. The "psychological malaise that besets many Chinese households" requires bolder reform and stimulus. Cutting mortgage rates and loosening housing restric­tions "would be a good start." But local governments that racked up debts to finance state­directed infra­structure overhauls are now threatening default. They could sell off pieces to pri­vate companies, but Chinese President Xi Jinping "objects to entrepreneurs get­ting their hands on 'state assets.'"