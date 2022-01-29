Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 14 'alternate' Trump electors

The Jan. 6 Select Committee issued subpoenas Friday for 14 Republicans who had been chosen to serve as alternate electors from seven states President Biden won, The Washington Post reported.

The 14 people subpoenaed attempted to cast electoral votes for then-President Donald Trump in a move that, if then-Vice President Mike Pence had refused to certify the election results, could have propelled Trump to victory in the 2020 election.

"The Select Committee is seeking information about attempts in multiple states to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including the planning and coordination of efforts to send false slates of electors," said Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), who chairs the committee.

According to CNN, the 14 people subpoenaed — all of whom were listed as "chair" or "secretary" on slates of alterative, pro-Trump electors — hail from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Trump lost all seven states.

Per the Post, Thompson encouraged the 14 individuals to cooperate with the committee's investigation to "help ensure nothing like that day ever happens again."