Is democracy on the midterm ballot?

President Biden recently warned American voters that democracy is on the midterm ballot. "In our bones, we know democracy is at risk," Biden said in the speech. He cited acts of political violence and election deniers as imminent threats. Others have echoed his concerns on the campaign trail, though polls suggest voters might not be all that concerned.

What are the issues that Biden claims threaten the future of democracy, and how will they impact the midterm elections? Here's what you need to know:

What are politicians saying about the threat to democracy?

During his speech at Washington D.C.'s Union Station on Nov. 2, Biden implored American voters to stand united against the threat that election deniers pose, describing the U.S. as a nation with its transitions of power under threat. "It's estimated that there are more than 300 election deniers on the ballot all across America this year," Biden said. "We can't ignore the impact this is having on our country. It's damaging, it's corrosive, and it's destructive."

Biden didn't name Donald Trump directly, instead calling him "the defeated former president" while blaming him for perpetuating "dangerous" theories. He called the group of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 "an enraged mob that had been whipped up into a frenzy by a president repeating over and over again the Big Lie that the election of 2020 had been stolen."

Other Democratic leaders have echoed Biden's sentiments while making their closing pitches to voters ahead of Election Day. Former President Barack Obama, for example, warned Arizona voters at a rally in Phoenix that if they voted for election deniers, "then democracy as we know it may not survive." His comment appeared to be a reference to Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who has refused to commit to accepting the ballot results if she doesn't win.

What do Republicans think about the claims?

Republicans aren't buying it, instead flipping the focus onto Biden's responsibility for the state of the economy. In response to Biden's speech, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel said, "President Biden is trying to divide and deflect at a time when America needs to unite — because he can't talk about his policies that have driven up the cost of living."