Is 2023 the year of the EV?

The purchase of electric vehicles (EVs) skyrocketed in 2022, accounting for 5.6 percent of all new vehicles sold in the U.S., compared to just 1.4 percent back in 2019, CNN reports. Experts predict that EVs will continue to grow in 2023. Here's everything you need to know:

Why did EV purchases increase last year?

Buying an EV become more commonplace in 2022 despite the supply chain issue making them harder to manufacture, explains Wired. The two main reasons for this growth were more government incentives and more options on the market.

Gas prices were also at an all-time high during parts of 2022, pushing people to consider other options beyond traditional fossil-fueled cars. Concurrently, Biden's Inflation Reduction Act was passed in August to implement tax credits for EV purchases, bringing pricetags down to "as little as $20,500 for a Nissan Leaf," writes Grist, "and there are more than a dozen other models available for less than $40,000." New York and California, two of the most populous states, also passed legislation requiring the exclusive sale of electric vehicles or hybrids by 2035.

It helps that Tesla is not the only company putting out EVs, writes The Wall Street Journal. "For the longest time, the majority of the EVs on the road were Teslas, and they still get the lion's share of sales, but they're now hardly the only game in town," commented Matt Degen, an editor at Cox Automotive, to CNN. Speaking to Grist, John Howard, the director of product management for Experian Automotive, agreed: "From an affordability standpoint, the chase is on."

For example, Ford, Hyundai, and General Motors all released EV models that began to take off this year. Ram also recently revealed a new EV pickup truck, expanding the types of EV vehicles available.

What changes have been made in the industry?

One of the biggest changes is that EVs are now available at a variety of price points, making them more accessible, CNN writes. "There's different segments, there's different price levels," said Degen. "It's not just having to spend $50,000 or $100,000 on an EV anymore." The less expensive vehicles are also starting to meet higher quality standards, including being more efficient as well as charging faster. These advancements will only continue as global automakers have pledged to spend close to $1.2 trillion through 2030 to develop and produce electric vehicles, per Reuters.