Musk: The unloved emperor of Twitter

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

After spending $44 billion on Twitter, Elon Musk decided this week to ask Twitter's users whether he should keep running it, said Sarah Needleman in the Wall Street Journal — and with 17 million responses the answer was "no." Musk went largely quiet for 38 hours, and cast "doubt on the results," in which 58 percent of users said he should quit as CEO. But he finally said he would go, without setting a firm timeline, and warning that "finding someone to take the job would be hard." He might still be coming around on the details, but I think he got the verdict he secretly wanted, said Parmy Olson in Bloomberg. Days before the poll, he suspended an account that used flight data to track his private jet, claiming it was harassment. He banished several journalists who wrote about the suspension, to wide condemnation. Then he added a new category of bans: accounts promoting rival social media companies like Facebook and Mastodon. Musk believed he was bringing "free speech to Twitter, but his warped understanding of the concept along with his thin skin and volatile management style set him up for a rapid descent."

It makes zero difference if Musk steps down as CEO, said Jon Schwarz in The Intercept. He still owns Twitter; he's still in charge. And whoever replaces him "will face exactly the same problems" — that Twitter is a bad business made worse by Musk's actions. He has "terrified its advertisers," and with his subscription service practically dead on arrival "there are no other plausible sources of income." Musk is down to searching for new investors willing to buy in at the $54.20 per share he paid for Twitter, said Liz Hoffman and Reed Albergotti in Semafor. That's "a tough sell for an asset whose value is rapidly collapsing." But Musk, who recently offloaded another $3.6 billion worth of Tesla shares, is increasingly looking financially strapped.