The debate over chemical recycling

Gas giant ExxonMobil has launched a large-scale chemical recycling plant in Texas with the goal of recycling over 80 million pounds of plastic waste per year. However, chemical recycling has long been controversial — oil companies may be avid proponents, but environmental groups accuse them of "trying to put a pretty bow" on plastic pollution, The Guardian writes.

How does chemical recycling work?

Plastic waste is a steadily growing problem and a major contributor to a number of ecological problems. Currently, only approximately ten percent of plastics are recycled in the U.S. This is largely because most plastics are unable to be recycled through traditional mechanical recycling. "No flexible plastic packaging can be recycled with mechanical recycling," explained George Huber, an engineering professor at the University of Wisconsin to Environmental Health News.

In turn, some companies are trying to recycle plastic on a large scale in hopes of reducing the amount of pollution. This is known as chemical recycling which is when "plastic is heated to temperatures between 800 and 1,100 degrees Fahrenheit to break it down" and then transported to a facility to make it plastic again, writes Politico. "An advantage of advanced recycling is that it can take more of the 90 percent of plastics that aren't recycled today ... and remake them into virgin-quality new plastics approved for medical and food contact applications," vice president of the plastics division at the American Chemistry Council (ACC) Joshua Baca told EHN.

Not everybody is a fan, however, because during the process of breaking down the plastics, called pyrolysis, a number of toxic chemicals are released including benzene, mercury, and arsenic, Politico continues. Additionally, pyrolysis consumes large amounts of energy and water, leading some critics to call the process "so inefficient ... it should not be called recycling at all," per The Guardian.

What do supporters say?

Exxon's recycling plant is one of the largest in the country, and the company plans on opening plants all over the world. Its goal is to have a global recycling capacity of 1 billion pounds of plastic each year by 2026. "There is substantial demand for recycled plastics," argued President of Exxon's Product Solutions Company Karen McKee, "and advanced recycling can play an important role by breaking down plastics that could not be recycled in traditional, mechanical methods."