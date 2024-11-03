Ecuador's cloud forest has legal rights – and maybe a song credit

A cloud forest in Ecuador could be recognised as an author: the latest development in a burgeoning global movement to grant legal rights to nature. The More-Than-Human-Life (Moth) Project, an initiative that works to advance non-human rights, has petitioned Ecuador's copyright office to recognise the Los Cedros forest as the co-creator of a song composed there. The move by the NYU School of Law-based group is the world's first legal attempt to "recognise an ecosystem's moral authorship of a work of art", said The Guardian.

The song, which includes sounds of bats, monkeys and leaves recorded in Los Cedros, was "written with the forest", said writer Robert Macfarlane, who organised the expedition for his upcoming book about the rights of nature movement. "We were briefly part of that ongoing being of the forest, and we couldn't have written it without the forest."

