How 'personhood' works as a legal defense of nature

In June, a municipality in the Brazilian Amazon called Guajara-Mirim successfully designated the Komi Memem River, known as the Laje in non-Indigenous maps, and its tributaries as "living entities with rights, ranging from maintaining their natural flow to having the forest around them protected," per The Associated Press. It is now the first of hundreds of rivers in the region to be granted "personhood status."

Legal personhood, a method of environmental conservation that has been used all across the globe and involves giving nature rights, has been growing in popularity. The designation could be key to preventing further destruction in various natural areas worldwide.

What is legal personhood in this context?

Giving nature "legal personhood" involves the granting of "basic legal rights," which can "help protect it from threats like deforestation, biodiversity loss, chemicals pollution, and climate change," said Politico. Viewing nature as a person rather than "as an object" that "serves us" might put society in the mindset to want to protect it, Eduardo Salazar, a lawyer that helped grant legal rights to Mar Menor, a large saltwater lagoon in southeastern Spain, told the outlet.

In the case of the Amazon region, legal personhood serves to limit deforestation and its impact on the Indigenous Wari' people. "The loggers entered and divided up the Indigenous land," Gilmar Oro Nao, vice president of the Oro Wari' association, told the AP. "They threaten food security. Our relatives have nowhere to fish, the Brazil nut trees were cut down. Today, they have nowhere to draw their survival from." Globally, Indigenous communities have advocated for legal personhood for various natural areas.

The "Rights of Nature" movement started approximately 50 years ago in the U.S., and has since spread to countries like Ecuador, which was the first the enshrine the Rights of Nature into its constitution in 2008; India, where the Madras High Court in Tamil Nadu state recently ruled that nature should receive the "corresponding rights, duties, and liabilities of a living person"; and Bangladesh, which in 2019 gave all of its rivers legal protection. The popularity of the method has grown in part thanks to the worsening climate crisis and the resulting need for environmental protection. "Nature shouldn't be treated as just our property, but instead should have basic fundamental rights, just as humans have rights and just as, for better or worse, corporations have rights," environmental lawyer Grant Wilson told CBC.

How does this work legally?

Essentially, because natural entities like lakes, rivers and forests are entitled to the legal protections of humans, "companies could be taken to court for damaging the river or its ecosystem," Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco reported for NPR. "There's this shortcoming of our current legal system in which we sort of allow nature to perpetually decline," said Wilson, the environmental lawyer. "We're never actually regenerating nature to health, but sort of allowing it to exist in this grey area between existence and collapse."