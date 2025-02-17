'Himalayan Viagra': the world's most coveted fungus

Demand swells for cordyceps sinensis, prized for its medicinal and aphrodisiac qualities

Photo collage of a cordyceps sinensis, Nepalese mountains, and prescription labels
'A way to show off': 'coveted gifts' of cordyceps sinensis generate a global trade worth over £8 billion a year
On the hit zombie TV show "The Last of Us", cordyceps fungus mostly turns people into "superstrong killing machines", said Bloomberg.

But in traditional medicine, the chilli-shaped fungi are "prized as a panacea" and "an aphrodisiac" – so much so that one species found throughout the Himalayas, cordyceps sinensis, is "worth four times its weight in gold". But the booming demand for this so-called "Himalayan Viagra" is taking its toll on a vulnerable region.



Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

