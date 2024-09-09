Unchecked wildfire sears Southern California
Firefighting crews continue to battle wildfires that have scorched thousands of acres in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties amid heat wave
What happened
A rapidly spreading wildfire in California's San Bernardino County exploded in size over the weekend, forcing hundreds of residents to flee their mountain communities yesterday and threatening more than 35,000 buildings. Three of the more than 600 firefighters battling the Line Fire have been injured, Cal Fire said, and the blaze was 0% contained as of Sunday night.
Who said what
The fire crews are "trying to fight the fires on some steep terrain," and "the weather is definitely not cooperating," said Dave Munyan at the National Weather Service's San Diego office to the Los Angeles Times. The Line Fire was burning so hot over the weekend it created its own weather system, with pyroculumus clouds sending lightning and erratic winds into the area, the weather service said. The lightning grounded some of the aircraft called in to dump water and retardants on the fire.
The Line Fire is part of an "eruption of wildfires" that firefighters are battling in California, Oregon and Nevada amid dry conditions, The Washington Post said. Southern California, in particular, is experiencing a "scorching heat wave" with "temperatures approaching or tying all-time records."
What next?
The Line Fire has "room to grow now in essentially three directions and there are population centers and pretty dense, dry vegetation in between those population centers," UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said in a briefing Saturday. The heat wave was "not expected to break until Tuesday," the Times said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Maduro rival flees Venezuela for exile in Spain
Speed Read Former Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo González fled as part of a negotiated deal with Nicolás Maduro’s government
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'This broken system leads to unfair competition'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - September 9, 2024
Cartoons Monday's cartoons - muted microphones, mediocre math, and more
By The Week US Published
-
The economic cost of the wildfire season
The Explainer Wildfires are exacting an 'eye-popping' financial toll for communities in fire-prone areas and beyond
By Abby Wilson Published
-
Firefighters battle enormous California wildfire
Speed Read The Park Fire in Northern California was larger than the city of Los Angeles
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The Earth just saw its hottest day on record
Speed Read July 21, 2024 was the hottest day in recorded global history
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Sweltering heat wave hits much of the United States
Speed Read An excessive heat warning was in effect for 10% of the country's population
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Hippos can fly, briefly
Speed Read When hippos get moving, all four feet leave the ground for about 15% of their stride cycles
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Dangerous' Hurricane Beryl stalks Caribbean
Speed Read Beryl has strengthened from a tropical storm into a Category 4
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
1300 Hajj pilgrims died in scorching Saudi heat
Speed Read The faithful faced extreme temperatures at Islamic holy sites in Saudi Arabia
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Earth broke heat records 12 months straight
Speed Read As global temperatures surpass past measurements, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres calls for action to prevent ‘climate hell’
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published