Unchecked wildfire sears Southern California

Firefighting crews continue to battle wildfires that have scorched thousands of acres in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties amid heat wave

Line Fire in San Bernardino County, California
The Line Fire was burning so hot over the weekend it created its own weather system
(Image credit: David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

A rapidly spreading wildfire in California's San Bernardino County exploded in size over the weekend, forcing hundreds of residents to flee their mountain communities yesterday and threatening more than 35,000 buildings. Three of the more than 600 firefighters battling the Line Fire have been injured, Cal Fire said, and the blaze was 0% contained as of Sunday night.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

