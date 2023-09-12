Thousands feared dead in catastrophic Libya flooding

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Heavy rainfall from Mediterranean storm Daniel pounded northeastern Libya over the weekend, causing two dams to burst above the city of Derna. "The flowing water carried away entire neighborhoods, eventually depositing them into the sea," Ahmed al-Mosmari, a spokesman for the armed forces in eastern Libya, said Monday.

Al-Mosmari said more than 2,000 people were dead and thousands more missing in Derna, numbers echoed by Prime Minister Ossama Hamad of the eastern government but not independently verified. The Libyan Red Crescent put the number of confirmed deaths in Derna at more than 300 late Monday, though it said it expected the number to rise. "Derna is a tragedy, a catastrophe," said Asmahan Belaoun, a Libyan lawmaker with family in the city, according to The Washington Post .

The storm caused serious flooding in Greece and slammed Turkey and Bulgaria last week before moving over the warm waters of the Mediterranean and strengthening into a tropical-like cyclone known as a medicane. It then dumped heavy rain on the northeastern coast of Libya, hitting Derna, the cities of Bayda and Shahhat and several smaller towns and villages. The weakened storm is heading to Egypt next.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Libya's National Center on Meteorology said more than 16 inches of rain fell on Bayda over a 24-hour period. Bayda typically gets about half an inch of rain in September and 21.4 inches a year, the Post reported, citing the site Floodlist.