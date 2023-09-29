What to expect from an El Niño winter
Things might be different thanks to this well-known weather phenomenon
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
If you're still searching for something to blame for this year’s scorching-hot summer, look no further than El Niño, a dramatic weather phenomenon that comes around every two to seven years. The good news, of course, is that summer is over and fall’s cooler temperatures are finally here. The bad news? El Nino has already set its eyes on its next target: winter 2024.
What is El Niño?
El Niño is a climate pattern that causes “the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean,” per National Geographic. It makes up one part of the weather phenomenon known as the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle, which includes El Niño and its sister pattern, La Niña. The ENSO cycle describes the “coherent and sometimes very strong year-to-year variations in sea-surface temperatures, rainfall, surface air pressure, and atmospheric circulation that occur across the equatorial Pacific Ocean,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The phenomenon appears approximately every two to seven years (though it doesn’t have a set schedule) and has a strong effect on global weather patterns.
How will El Niño affect the winter?
Different parts of the U.S. will experience El Niño differently. The northern U.S. will likely see warmer than average temperatures thanks to the polar jet stream, “a fast-moving belt of westerly winds that traverses the lower layers of the atmosphere,” according to NASA. The northeast specifically may see more precipitation than usual, with the possibility of strong winter storms in the Atlantic. Meanwhile, the southern U.S. will likely be cooler and wetter than usual “due to the active subtropical jet” that’s fueled by “warm, moist air from the Pacific Ocean,” ABC News reported. The jet stream is “a river of air” through which storms flow and which tends to move across the South during El Niño years.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
“The combination of cooler weather and more frequent precipitation may also increase the chances for wintry precipitation like freezing rain, sleet and snow to fall in the South,” CNN wrote. This year’s El Niño is also stronger than average, which will strengthen its impact in turn. “There are small signs of El Niño beginning to impact the circulation over the Atlantic,” Matt Rosencrans of the U.S. Climate Prediction Center told The Philidelphia Inquirer. “In the months ahead, El Niño’s influence on the atmosphere over North America will only grow,” Michelle L’Heureux, part of the Climate Prediction Center’s ENSO team, told the outlet.
Parts of the northern U.S. — namely from the Pacific Northwest to the Rockies, Plains and Midwest — could see drier and milder conditions due to El Niño. This could be “bad news for portions of the Midwest also dealing with extreme and exceptional levels of drought, and for snowpack in the Pacific Northwest,” which relies on snow for water supply during the year, CNN continued.
How will this El Niño affect the future?
The effect of this winter’s El Niño also depends on climate change. Temperatures have been warmer than usual globally, and air temperatures greatly affect weather patterns. Jet streams create storms but “snowfall would depend on just what routes those storms would take and … the presence or absence of cold air, which has been in mighty short supply lately,” per the Inquirer. “I’m not going to be upset if we see a snowier winter materialize,” L’Heureux, told the outlet. “Unfortunately, our climate trends are toward warmer winters.”
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Devika Rao is a staff writer for The Week. She graduated from Cornell University with a degree in Environment and Sustainability and a minor in Climate Change. Previously, she worked as a Policy and Advocacy associate in the nonprofit space advocating for environmental action from the business perspective. She is passionate about the environment, books, and music.
-
The week’s best photojournalism
In Pictures A steaming volcano, a giant crater and more
By Anahi Valenzuela Published
-
Texas and Yelp are suing each other over crisis pregnancy centers
Talking Point A battle over free speech and abortion rights heads to court
By Joel Mathis Published
-
Dianne Feinstein, history-making Democratic US senator, dies at 90
The Explainer Her colleagues celebrate her legacy as a trailblazer who cleared the path for other women to follow
By Theara Coleman Published
-
What is biochar?
The Explainer The charcoal alternative formed from biomass could become the next climate solution
By Devika Rao Published
-
How climate change is going to change the insurance industry
The Explainer Some regions will soon be 'uninsurable'
By Devika Rao Published
-
Libya: the 'tsunami' that washed away a city
Talking Point Climate change may have made the storm more likely, but many blame failures of governance for the scale of the tragedy
By The Week Staff Published
-
How climate change is impacting sports around the world
Your favorite golf tournament or that long-awaited soccer match may look a bit different in the future
By Devika Rao Published
-
How the wealthy are impacting climate change, by the numbers
The Explainer The lifestyles of the rich and famous appear to be affecting the planet
By Justin Klawans Published
-
When and how could humans talk to animals?
We may be getting closer than we think
By Devika Rao Published
-
Cop28 and the fight to reach the Paris Agreement climate goals
The Explainer Al Gore says fossil fuel industry has 'captured' UN climate talks agenda
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
How Indigenous knowledge could help tackle climate change
Under the radar New US research hub wants to use the traditional ways of Native peoples to address environmental problems
By Sorcha Bradley Published