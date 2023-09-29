What to expect from an El Niño winter

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're still searching for something to blame for this year’s scorching-hot summer , look no further than El Niño , a dramatic weather phenomenon that comes around every two to seven years. The good news, of course, is that summer is over and fall’s cooler temperatures are finally here. The bad news? El Nino has already set its eyes on its next target: winter 2024.

What is El Niño?

El Niño is a climate pattern that causes “the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean,” per National Geographic . It makes up one part of the weather phenomenon known as the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle, which includes El Niño and its sister pattern, La Niña . The ENSO cycle describes the “coherent and sometimes very strong year-to-year variations in sea-surface temperatures, rainfall, surface air pressure, and atmospheric circulation that occur across the equatorial Pacific Ocean,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration . The phenomenon appears approximately every two to seven years (though it doesn’t have a set schedule) and has a strong effect on global weather patterns.

How will El Niño affect the winter?

Different parts of the U.S. will experience El Niño differently. The northern U.S. will likely see warmer than average temperatures thanks to the polar jet stream, “a fast-moving belt of westerly winds that traverses the lower layers of the atmosphere,” according to NASA . The northeast specifically may see more precipitation than usual, with the possibility of strong winter storms in the Atlantic. Meanwhile, the southern U.S. will likely be cooler and wetter than usual “due to the active subtropical jet” that’s fueled by “warm, moist air from the Pacific Ocean,” ABC News reported. The jet stream is “a river of air” through which storms flow and which tends to move across the South during El Niño years.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

“The combination of cooler weather and more frequent precipitation may also increase the chances for wintry precipitation like freezing rain, sleet and snow to fall in the South,” CNN wrote. This year’s El Niño is also stronger than average, which will strengthen its impact in turn. “There are small signs of El Niño beginning to impact the circulation over the Atlantic,” Matt Rosencrans of the U.S. Climate Prediction Center told The Philidelphia Inquirer . “In the months ahead, El Niño’s influence on the atmosphere over North America will only grow,” Michelle L’Heureux, part of the Climate Prediction Center’s ENSO team, told the outlet.

Parts of the northern U.S. — namely from the Pacific Northwest to the Rockies, Plains and Midwest — could see drier and milder conditions due to El Niño. This could be “bad news for portions of the Midwest also dealing with extreme and exceptional levels of drought, and for snowpack in the Pacific Northwest,” which relies on snow for water supply during the year, CNN continued.

How will this El Niño affect the future?