6 worthwhile homes in Iowa

Des Moines

This 1898 Queen Anne Victorian stands on a wooded half-acre in Des Moines' Owls Head Historic District. The six-bedroom house has original fixtures, built-ins, and carved-wood trim, staircase, and fireplace surround; second-story decks; updated kitchen; dining room with raised-panel wainscoting and picture rails; three-season porch; and wraparound front porch with Tuscan columns.

On the grounds are lawns, patios, pergola, firepit, outdoor kitchen, and wood walkway to a shed. $1,185,000. Sara Hopkins, RE/MAX Precision, (515) 710-6030.

Iowa City

The 15-story Chauncey Building was built in 2019 in the heart of downtown. This one-bedroom condo on the 12th floor features polished concrete floors, wraparound floor-to-ceiling windows, and covered balcony framing city views, open kitchen with island, living room, powder room, laundry hookup, walk-in closet, and bathroom with tiled shower and floating vanity.

Building amenities include a turfed terrace park, fitness room, and owners' parking spaces. $662,000. Karen Hanes, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Professionals, (319) 321-1540.

Waukee

The Painted Woods development is 20 minutes from Des Moines. This 2022 five-bedroom farmhouse has an open chef's kitchen with wine refrigerator and pantry; dining space with deck access; living room with fireplace and built-ins; owner's spa bath with soaker tub, walnut vanity, and heated floor; kids' loft; and lower level with fireplace, wet bar, and game and exercise areas.

The 0.72-acre lot has lawns, garden beds, and eight-car garage parking. $1,750,000. Andrew DePhillips, RE/MAX Precision, (515) 707-1026.

St. Charles

This four-bedroom contemporary home anchors five green acres in a wooded valley. Recently renovated, the 1993 house features an open-plan great room with 22-foot-high beamed ceilings, stacked-stone gas fireplace, and wall of windows with valley views; gourmet kitchen with island and hidden pantry; and finished walk-out basement.

Outside are a covered deck, porch, and patio, yard, garden beds, and extensive storage shed; Des Moines is 40 minutes' drive. $950,000. Kala Yamen, Keller Williams Realty GDM, (515) 205-2171.

Dubuque

From Prince Phillip Drive, this five-bedroom contemporary offers an easy walk to the Dubuque Golf & Country Club. The house has recessed and designer lighting, geometric details, vaulted living room with fireplace and angular-arched central window framing leafy views, a curve-walled eat-in kitchen, and large entertainment space off the family room.

A back deck looks out on a grassy slope shaded by mature trees. $895,000. Megan Burgmeier Pierce, Keller Williams Realty Greater Quad Cities, (563) 542-9722.

Cedar Rapids

This 1922 Dutch Colonial in east Cedar Rapids is 10 minutes' walk from Bever Park. The recently updated three-bedroom house features wood floors, chunky trim and molding throughout, redone bathrooms, living room with gas fireplace, sitting room with built-ins, modern kitchen with wide, cased entry to the dining room, and basement laundry room.

Outside are a front lawn with garden beds and grassy fenced backyard. $240,000. Rachel Fischer, Coldwell Banker Hedges, (319) 432-4056.

