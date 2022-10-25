What happened at the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party?

In October, leaders of China's Communist Party (CCP) gathered for the twice-a-decade National Congress. During the event, China took a number of unprecedented steps culminating with President Xi Jinping being granted a third term, making him the most powerful Chinese ruler since Mao Zedong, founder of the People's Republic of China, reports Reuters. Here's everything you need to know: What is the National Congress of the CCP? The National Congress began convening in the 1970s and has met every five years since in order to choose new leadership and make changes to the governing charter if necessary, explains The Wall Street Journal. The most recent meeting is the 20th convening since the Communist Party was founded in 1921. Skip advert The CCP Congress began after Mao Zedong's rule in order to ensure timely leadership changes preventing another Mao-style dictatorship in the country. The meeting consolidates close to 2,300 delegates of the Communist Party to elect a new Central Committee, which makes up the top leadership of the party and includes around 200 members as well as alternates. The Committee has the power to elect the General Secretary, members of the Politburo (the highest policy-making body), and its Standing Committee, as well as the Central Military Commission. This year, the National Congress was more eventful than those in the past because it broke a number of precedents. What are the highlights of this year's Congress? Here are some of the major takeaways from this year's meeting: Hidden figures Early in the Congress, China announced that it would be delaying the release of its third-quarter economic statistics, including GDP. The announcement led many to believe that the data would show worse results than expected given the country's economic struggles over the last couple of years. Historically, countries have rarely delayed releasing statistics because it tends to indicate a weak economy and cause distrust amongst investors.

The seven-member Standing Committee was also announced and includes four newcomers. All of those appointed have close ties and affiliations to Xi, Reuters reports. What's next for China? With Xi claiming a third term, there is likely to be more global tension between China and the west. Xi has shown no signs of removing the zero-COVID policy, which has caused economic problems for China. He also continues to create tension by laying claim to the entire South China Sea as well as refusing to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions in Ukraine, AP explains. Taiwan also faces a great threat as Xi has made clear that he will never recognize its independence. Also, since the country no longer has term limits, Xi may attempt to extend his term for as long as possible, leading to a dictatorial regime like Mao Zedong's. This also counteracts the purpose of the CCP Congress to begin with. "Our country has entered a period when strategic opportunity coexists with risks and challenges," Xi said in a speech to the Congress. "[T]he world has entered a period of turbulence and transformation."