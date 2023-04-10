The annual White House Easter Egg Roll, explained

On Monday, April 10, thousands of American families will gather on the south lawn of the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll, a long-beloved American tradition involving the president, the Easter Bunny, and hundreds of colorful hard-boiled eggs. Here's everything you need to know:

What are the origins of the Egg Roll?

Starting in the late 1800s, thousands of children with Easter Monday off of school began flocking to Washington, D.C., to partake in a particularly egg-centric activity: rolling hard-boiled eggs down the slopes of Capitol Hill, where they'd track whose could get the farthest without cracking. But as the fun grew in popularity over the years, it also took a noticeable toll on the Capitol grounds — in 1876, Congress passed the Turf Protection Law "to prevent any portion of the Capitol grounds and terraces from being used as play-grounds or otherwise, so far as may be necessary to protect the public property, turf, and grass from destruction and injury," History writes.

Two years later, President Rutherford B. Hayes agreed to open the White House Grounds on Easter Monday to host children looking to roll eggs in the nation's capital. Thus, the first official White House Easter Egg Roll was held on April 22, 1878, during Hayes' second year in office. "Since then, children have gathered annually on the White House South Lawn to roll eggs and participate in Easter activities," says the White House Historical Association. The event has grown to include celebrity appearances, Broadway performances, and balloons from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Easter Bunny first made an appearance in 1979, "when a member of first lady Pat Nixon's staff donned a fleecy white costume" and "quickly proved a bigger star than the president in the eyes of some of the children," recounts History.

Has the event ever been canceled?

The White House canceled the annual roll during both World War I and World War II, though Congress "permitted bygones to be bygones and agreed to host the event on Capitol Hill in 1942," per History. Then, "post-war food rationing measures and the subsequent renovation of the White House under President Harry S. Truman resulted in further cancellations." After a 12-year hiatus, President Dwight D. Eisenhower brought the tradition back to the Pennsylvania Ave lawn in 1953.