The Biden administration's conveniently malleable definition of 'recession'

On Thursday morning, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis is expected to announce that real GDP has declined for the second quarter in a row. According to one common definition, two consecutive quarters of negative growth qualifies as a recession. The White House says the definition of a recession is more complicated than that. Republicans say the administration is playing word games to prop up Biden's poll numbers.

The conveniently malleable definition of a recession

Last week, ahead of the release of the second-quarter GDP numbers, the Biden administration attempted to get ahead of the problem. According to a blog post on the official White House website, "While some maintain that two consecutive quarters of falling real GDP constitute a recession," there are other factors that need to be taken into account. Conservatives were having none of it. "Apparently The White House is changing the definition of recession this week so we can pretend that we're not in one," Donald Trump Jr. tweeted Monday.

Newsweek fact-checker Tom Norton rated Trump Jr.'s claim "False" based on a pair of arguments. First, blog posts on whitehouse.gov frequently "make debatable claims or perpetuate mistruths" and "do not purport to be a dictionary of accepted government terms and metrics." So, while the administration is seeking to cast doubt on what constitutes a recession, they didn't officially change anything. And second, Norton claims that "there is no consensus among experts and authorities" as to the exact definition of a recession.

Oliver Wiseman suggested in The Spectator World that Norton might be missing the point. "Nowhere is Ronald Reagan's famous mantra that 'if you're explaining, you're losing' truer than on economics," he wrote. He also lumped the "recession" equivocation in with several other examples of the "[m]agical thinking" and "unserious spin" that characterize the Biden administration's economic messaging.

The official metrics don't matter

So are we in a recession? Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says no. During a Sunday appearance on Meet the Press, she told host Chuck Todd she "would be amazed" if the National Bureau of Economic Research declared a recession while the labor market remains "extremely strong."