Fox News' Benjamin Hall says he feels 'pretty damn lucky' to be alive after Ukraine attack

In his first public comments since being seriously injured while reporting in Ukraine, Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall shared the extent of his injuries and said he feels "pretty damn lucky to be here."

On March 14, Hall was in a vehicle outside of Kyiv with Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova that was struck by incoming fire. Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova were both killed, with Hall the only survivor. Ukrainian officials said Russian forces fired on the car.

On Thursday, Hall spoke for the first time about the incident, tweeting, "It's been over three weeks since the attack in Ukraine and I wanted to start sharing it all. But first I need to pay tribute to my colleagues Pierre and Sasha who didn't make it that day. Pierre and I traveled the world together, working was his joy and his joy was infectious. RIP."

Hall also shared a video about Kuvshynova and a photo of himself wearing an eye patch and sitting on a stretcher. "To sum it up, I've lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other," he said. "One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown ... but all in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here — and it is the people who got me here who are amazing."