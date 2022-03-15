Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova killed in attack near Kyiv

Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova was killed on Monday in the same attack near Kyiv that left Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski dead and Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall injured, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said Tuesday.

The three journalists were in the town of Horenka when their vehicle was hit by incoming fire, The Washington Post reports. Kuvshynova, a 24-year-old native of Kyiv, was working for Fox News as a consultant, helping the network with everything from securing interviews to gathering news.

Kuvshynova "did a brilliant job," Fox News senior field producer Yonat Friling said, while Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum shared on the air Tuesday that producers and correspondents called Kuvshynova "hard-working, funny, kind, and brave, which you have to be to do this kind of work."

Hall remains hospitalized with his injuries, and MacCallum said Fox News will give an update on his condition when one becomes available. The attack on Hall, Kuvshynova, and Zakrzewski came one day after American documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud was shot and killed while reporting outside of Kyiv.