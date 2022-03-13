American journalist killed by Russian forces in Ukraine, local police say

American journalist Brent Renaud was killed by Russian forces in Ukraine on Sunday, local police said.

Photos of his body posted on social media by local police show that Renaud — who was in Irpin, north of Kyiv, filming refugees — was shot in the head. Police also posted pictures of his New York Times press badge and U.S. passport.

According to CBS News, another journalist was wounded in the same attack.

"Of course, journalism carries risks, but the U.S. citizen Brent Renaud paid with his life for an attempt to shed light on how underhand, cruel, and merciless the aggressor is," Andriy Nebitov, the head of Kyiv's regional police, posted on Facebook.

According to his bio on IMDb, "Brent Renaud was a Peabody and DuPont Award-winning filmmaker" who, with his brother Craig, has filmed documentaries covering "the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the earthquake in Haiti, political turmoil in Egypt and Libya, the fight for Mosul, extremism in Africa, cartel violence in Mexico, and the youth refugee crisis in Central America."