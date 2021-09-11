George W. Bush alludes to growing domestic terror threat in 9/11 anniversary remarks

During his remarks Saturday at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, former President George W. Bush took a moment to address the rising threat of domestic terrorism in the United States.

"We have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders, but from violence that gathers within," Bush said, acknowledging that while there's "little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home," they share a "disdain for pluralism ... a disregard for human life, and their determination to defile national symbols."

That makes them "children of the same foul spirit," the former president said, adding that "it is our continuing to duty to confront them."

Bush did not specify which groups he was referring to, but some observers speculated it may have been a reference, at least in part, to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.