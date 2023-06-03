Hawaii expands concealed carry permits, but prohibits firearms in most public places

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) signed legislation on Friday imposing new gun control mandates while also keeping in line with a 2022 Supreme Court decision on the Second Amendment.

The legislation, Hawaii SB1230, was passed by the state Senate in April. The bill allows more Hawaiians to apply for concealed carry permits. However, it also "prohibits firearms in certain locations and premises," according to the text of the bill. This includes the banning of firearms in a sweeping array of public venues, including "beaches, hospitals, stadiums, bars that serve alcohol, and movie theaters," The Associated Press reported. Any venue that is allowed to have concealed carry weapons and wishes to do so must also display the required signage.

Green is a physician by training who still practices as an ER doctor, according to the AP. He has often taken a hardline stance against gun violence and advocated for stronger firearms legislation. "On many occasions in my training back on the mainland, I was one of the physicians that took care of individuals who were victims of gun violence. Not only that, I lost a loved one to a suicide with a gun," Green said during a signing ceremony, adding, "Anything that we can do, we should."

The passage of SB1230 comes after the Supreme Court ruled in 2022 that a New York law restricting concealed carry violated the Second Amendment, which CNN called "the widest expansion of gun rights in a decade" at the time. A number of other states enacted similar laws to Hawaii following the court's decision, which are currently facing their own legal challenges.

Green also signed into law HB1239, a state House bill that enhances active shooter training for the Hawaii Department of Education, Maui Now reported. "I firmly believe in providing this potentially life-saving education for our public and charter school students," he said.