Are shark attacks really on the rise?

As people head to the beach for the summer, they're probably not expecting to reenact the iconic 1978 film "Jaws." However, this has become a reality for some, as reports of shark sightings across American beaches continue to pop up in headlines.

One recent incident occurred in San Diego when a beachgoer told KFMB-TV he spotted a great white shark that was "probably 10 feet away from a surfer right outside the surf break. It was shallow for how big that shark was." And beach patrols on New York's Long Beach have increased amid reports of shark sightings. Newsweek also reported a high number of tiger sharks "spotted swimming extremely close to shores in Hawaii" after a recent spate of attacks.

But while the increased sightings are indisputable, are they translating to more shark attacks? These events are typically considered a rare occurrence; the chances of being attacked by a shark are just one in 3.75 million, according to the International Wildlife Museum. But is the recent rise in shark sightings translating to a higher percentage of attacks?

How many people are attacked by sharks?

The International Shark Attack File (ISAF), described as "the world's only scientifically documented, comprehensive database of all known shark attacks," documented 108 alleged "human-shark interactions" in 2022. The majority of these — 57 — were considered unprovoked bites, meaning they occurred "in the shark's natural habitat with no human provocation of the shark."

And the majority of these incidents also occurred in the U.S., with 41 bites recorded in American waters, ISAF reported. While only one of these attacks was fatal, this number far outpaces the second-place country, Australia, which had just nine bites in 2022. Egypt, South Africa, Brazil and New Zealand — all countries with large coastal areas — rounded out the top six spots.