Europe’s apples are peppered with toxic pesticides
Campaign groups say existing EU regulations don’t account for risk of ‘cocktail effect’
Poisoned apples may sound like the stuff of fairytales, but one of Europe’s favourite fruit might warrant a real-life health warning as environmental groups raise the alarm over toxic pesticide residues.
Pesticide Action Network (Pan) Europe, a coalition of NGOs, analysed apples bought in 13 European countries. It found residue from multiple pesticides – so-called “pesticide cocktails” – in 85% of apples.
In 71% of cases, the apples contained at least one residue of pesticides classed “among the most hazardous in the EU”, Pan Europe said.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The cocktail effect
Apples are the most widely grown fruit in Europe and “are also among the most heavily treated”, said Agence France-Presse.
Most of the pesticides employed by farmers target apple scab, “the main fungal threat to orchards”. The EU permits pesticide residue up to a certain level – but the Pan Europe research focused on the “cocktail effect”: exposure to several pesticides in one product.
The study, conducted last September, revealed that 64% of apple samples contained at least one residue of PFAS pesticides, also known as “forever chemicals”. Fludioxonil – a chemical toxic to human livers and kidneys – was found in nearly 40% of samples. “It should have been banned, but EU member states have been blocking this for a year now,” Pan Europe said in a statement.
Most residues also exceeded the stricter limits of pesticide levels for children under three. If the apples were sold as processed baby food, 93% of them would be banned.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
A growing risk
The “damning report” criticised the EU’s risk assessment procedure, which assesses pesticides individually, or “in silos”, and disregards the “cocktail” effect, said Euronews.
“The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) was tasked 20 years ago to develop a methodology to regulate the cocktail effects of pesticides, but they still do not fulfil this legal obligation,” said Gergely Simon, a campaigner at Pan Europe. “Young parents are not aware that feeding their children with fresh conventional fruits or vegetables strongly increases their exposure to pesticides, sometimes more than 600 times.”
Residue levels are also rising. Between 2012 and 2022, the average pesticide residue levels in the top 10 fruits consumed by children rose by 17%, a Foodwatch Netherlands study found.
The European Commission and EFSA have been working since 2021 to “expand cumulative risk assessments to more pesticide groups”, said Euronews. But in 2025, the EU proposed changes that would “weaken pesticide regulation”. Now, with rules to address pesticide cocktails “in limbo”, campaign groups are urging the bloc to “speed up”.
Harriet Marsden is a senior staff writer and podcast panellist for The Week, covering world news and writing the weekly Global Digest newsletter. Before joining the site in 2023, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, working for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent among others, and regularly appearing on radio shows. In 2021, she was awarded the “journalist-at-large” fellowship by the Local Trust charity, and spent a year travelling independently to some of England’s most deprived areas to write about community activism. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, and has also worked in Bolivia, Colombia and Spain.
-
Political cartoons for February 1
Cartoons Sunday's political cartoons include Tom Homan's offer, the Fox News filter, and more
-
Will SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic make 2026 the year of mega tech listings?
In Depth SpaceX float may come as soon as this year, and would be the largest IPO in history
-
Reforming the House of Lords
The Explainer Keir Starmer’s government regards reform of the House of Lords as ‘long overdue and essential’
-
How space travel changes your brain
Under the Radar Space shifts the position of the brain in the skull, causing orientation problems that could complicate plans to live on the Moon or Mars
-
Mixed nuts: RFK Jr.’s new nutrition guidelines receive uneven reviews
Talking Points The guidelines emphasize red meat and full-fat dairy
-
Choline: the ‘under-appreciated’ nutrient
The Explainer Studies link choline levels to accelerated ageing, anxiety, memory function and more
-
Ultra-processed America
Feature Highly processed foods make up most of our diet. Is that so bad?
-
Is this the end of ultraprocessed foods?
Today's Big Question California law and the MAHA movement are on the same track
-
Kissing bug disease has a growing presence in the US
The explainer The disease has yielded a steady stream of cases in the last 10 years
-
An insatiable hunger for protein
Feature Americans can't get enough of the macronutrient. But how much do we really need?
-
Food may contribute more to obesity than exercise
Under the radar The devil's in the diet