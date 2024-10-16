Cameroon bans reports on health of missing President Biya

Biya, 91, hasn't been seen in public in weeks, fuelling widespread speculation that he might be dead

Cameroonian President Paul Biya arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport ahead of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) on September 3, 2024 in Beijing, China
President Paul Biya is frequently absent from Cameroon
(Image credit: Wu Hao / Pool / Getty Images)
By
published

Paul Biya has been president of Cameroon since 1982, making him the world's longest-serving non-royal head of state and, at 91, the world's oldest leader.

"He may also be dead," said the Columbia Journalism Review (CJR). "Nobody currently knows." Biya has not been pictured since attending a China-Africa summit in Beijing on 8 September, and he missed the UN General Assembly meeting in New York last month. 

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. 

