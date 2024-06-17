Engineered stone is bad for the lungs

Quartz comes at a cost

Photo collage of a stonemason cutting stone without a respirator. Behind him, a vintage diagram of the lung shows multiple pins indicating damaged areas.
Cutting engineered stone exposes those handling it to silica dust
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
published

Quartz countertops have become a staple of many a high-end kitchen, but the path to getting them there is paved with risk. Quartz is also called engineered stone because it is made by binding crushed natural quartz with adhesive resin to create a flat surface. But the material contains high amounts of silica, an oxide which, when inhaled, can cause a lung condition known as silicosis. The disease can be deadly and has been particularly affecting construction workers who regularly cut and saw the material. 

The qualms with quartz

Explore More
 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
