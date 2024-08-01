Study links high cholesterol to dementia
It has been added to a list of 12 previously known risk factors including depression, smoking and loneliness
What happened
Some dementia cases could be prevented if people took action to lower their cholesterol, a study has revealed.
The research, led by University College London, identified two new factors that contribute to dementia: high cholesterol and untreated sight loss in old age. These were added to a list of 12 previously known risk factors including depression, smoking and loneliness.
Who said what
The study demonstrated a causal link between addressing the "modifiable" risk factors and reducing the likelihood of developing dementia by up to 45%, said Geir Selbæk, a member of the Lancet Commission on dementia prevention and research director at the Norwegian National Centre for Ageing and Health.
The authors said their findings showed that dementia does not just "hit people in a random way." Rather, people can help to determine their own fate.
What next?
As well as encouraging people to "give yourself a chance" to prevent dementia by exercising every day, the study's lead author Professor Gill Livingston also called for improved public health policies such as smoking bans and restrictions on junk food.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.
-
Trump questions Harris' race, clashes with journalists
Speed Read The former president made a series of inflammatory remarks at the National Association of Black Journalists conference
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - August 1, 2024
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - Project 2025, Harris' record, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Coming of Age by Lucy Foulkes: 'wise and revelatory' guide to the teenage mind
The Week Recommends The psychologist shows how our 'enduringly vivid' formative years shape the adults we become
By The Week UK Published
-
Neurocosmetics: the beauty trend blending mental health and skin care
The Explainer Could a moisturizer really shift your mood?
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Roll-out of affordable malaria vaccine begins
Speed Read R21 is approved for babies and may save hundreds of thousands of lives
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Rapamycin: the popular drug for longevity among biohackers
Under the Radar Living longer may be getting easier
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Colostrum: 'liquid gold' or the latest wellness fad?
In the Spotlight Potential health benefits of cows' first milk claimed to span everything from muscle repair to fuller hair
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Surgeon general calls gun violence a health crisis
Speed Read U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a first-of-its-kind advisory
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Infant deaths jumped in Texas after abortion ban
Speed Read Babies born in states with more abortion restrictions may be likelier to die within a year
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
India's toxic alcohol problem
Under the Radar Bootleggers add lethal methanol to illegal liquor to cheaply increase potency, leading to widespread casualties
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Should masks be here to stay?
Talking Points New York Governor Kathy Hochul proposed a mask ban. Here's why she wants one — and why it may not make sense.
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published