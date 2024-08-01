Study links high cholesterol to dementia

What happened

Some dementia cases could be prevented if people took action to lower their cholesterol, a study has revealed.



The research, led by University College London, identified two new factors that contribute to dementia: high cholesterol and untreated sight loss in old age. These were added to a list of 12 previously known risk factors including depression, smoking and loneliness.

Who said what

The study demonstrated a causal link between addressing the "modifiable" risk factors and reducing the likelihood of developing dementia by up to 45%, said Geir Selbæk, a member of the Lancet Commission on dementia prevention and research director at the Norwegian National Centre for Ageing and Health.



The authors said their findings showed that dementia does not just "hit people in a random way." Rather, people can help to determine their own fate.

What next?

As well as encouraging people to "give yourself a chance" to prevent dementia by exercising every day, the study's lead author Professor Gill Livingston also called for improved public health policies such as smoking bans and restrictions on junk food.