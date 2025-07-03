Labour's NHS overhaul: is 10-year plan just what the doctor ordered?

Keir Starmer announces reforms that promise to move NHS in England from a 'sickness service' to a health system focused on prevention

Photo collage of the NHS logo being operated on by giant hands. They&#039;re lifting off the letter H, revealing a diagram of human intestines inside
There are 'lots of bold ambitions in this plan', which, if delivered, could be 'game-changers', said one think tank's director
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Keir Starmer today promised shorter waiting times, neighbourhood healthcare hubs and greater use of technology to move from an "analogue" NHS to a "truly digital health service".

But the NHS has been in a state of near-constant revolution for years as successive governments have tried to heal what former chancellor Nigel Lawson called "the closest thing the English people have to a religion". Will this 143-page, 10-year plan be yet another sticking plaster instead of a cure?

