NHS in the age of heatwaves

Hospital wards are becoming “unbelievably dangerous” during heatwaves, said Helen Morgan, the Lib Dems’ health spokesperson, with temperatures of up to 41.8C.

“Almost all” hospitals have seen temperatures exceed the recommended NHS maximum of 28C during the recent heatwaves, said The Times, citing figures obtained by the Lib Dems under the Freedom of Information Act. On average hospitals recorded a maximum temperature of 31.9C in July.

How are staff and patients coping?

Put bluntly, they’re not. Nursing staff are “collapsing” on shift in the extreme heat and patients are “suffering” in facilities “not fit for humans”, said the Royal College of Nursing. Staff say they are “dripping with sweat from head to toe”, and one collapsed from dehydration after working a long shift on a ward with no ventilation.

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Ambulance workers have described the difficult and “vile” conditions they have had to work in during heatwaves, said the Unison union. One ambulance worker told the union they “have one uniform whether it’s minus 10 or 30 degrees” and during heatwaves “you’re sweating even when you’re just driving”. Doing CPR in the heat is “ten times harder”, they said. “I could have cried during my last shift.”

A “surge” of patients have been “brought in for heat-related conditions”, said the BBC. July was the busiest ever month for A&E units in England and 2.5 million people attended A&E during the month’s two heatwaves, according to NHS data.

The number of patients enduring 12-hour waits in A&E was a third higher than this time last year. GP and doctor appointments and 999 calls in England were both up by around 10% compared with last summer.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, nearly 3,000 patients died in May and June from complications such as heart attacks and strokes linked to the extreme weather.

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What issues have there been with equipment?

Hospitals have reported problems with equipment, including scanners and IT systems, and “difficult working conditions” for staff, particularly at “some of the older sites”, said the BBC. MRI scans, blood tests and surgery have all been delayed.

What problems are there with NHS buildings?

Very few hospitals or GP surgeries are equipped with either air conditioning or adequate ventilation. Air conditioning is prioritised for critical spaces such as operating theatres “due to capital and running costs”, said The Times.

Several hospitals have declared critical incidents this summer because ageing NHS buildings, many of which were built in the Victorian era, are “not equipped to cope”.

Tim Lane, president of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, said that “across the NHS, surgical teams are struggling to deliver high-quality care in ageing hospital buildings” and in “an infrastructure struggling to cope with continuing heatwaves”.

An “additional burden” is placed on the NHS “during periods of extreme heat”, said Health Secretary Yvette Cooper. “I have made clear that we must start planning for summer pressures in the NHS in the same way we do for winter.” NHS England said it must “adapt its sites and services to cope with the impacts of severe weather”.