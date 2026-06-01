Are NHS single patient records a saving grace or security nightmare?

Digitisation initiative comes before Parliament again, amid fears it could be undermine patient trust in the healthcare system

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Illustration of doctor holding a stethoscope with an eye peering out of the bell
Single patient records could save doctors 500,000 hours, and the NHS £20 million, a year, said the Health Secretary
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Getting you the right medical treatment more quickly – particularly if your life is at risk: that’s the aim of an NHS reform to unify patient records, so that doctors, nurses and paramedics can see a patient’s complete medical history, no matter where they are treated.

Single Patient Records could mean 20,000 fewer A&E visits and 6,000 fewer hospital admissions annually, said Health Secretary James Murray. This would save doctors about 500,000 hours, and the NHS £20 million, every year.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.