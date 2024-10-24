Why scurvy is on the rise

Cost of living and poor dietary choices are fuelling the comeback of a condition associated with the Age of Sail

Illustration of a food tray with a sad face made of lemon slices
Rise in people relying on 'processed, nutrient-poor foods' linked to cost of living pressures
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Almost 300 years after naval surgeon James Lind discovered that citrus juice was an effective remedy for scurvy, the vitamin deficiency is experiencing a resurgence.

Writing in the BMJ Case Reports journal, doctors from the Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth, Australia said scurvy is a "re-emerging diagnosis". The report came after the doctors at the hospital treated a middle-aged man with an unknown condition who had had "weight loss gastric bypass surgery eight years earlier", said ABC News. The patient "hardly ate any fruit and vegetables" and "survived mainly on processed foods", said The Times, leading to a scurvy diagnosis. Despite exhibiting a rash and pains characteristic of scurvy, the diagnosis was not "immediately obvious" as hospitals don't routinely test for the condition.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

Latest
You might also like