The possible charges against Hunter Biden, explained

The feds might be coming for President Biden's son. The Washington Post reported earlier this month that federal agents believe they have enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax and gun crimes.

Because of his father's position, any move against him could have political consequences. The president, meanwhile, has offered his son some public support. "I have great confidence in my son," the elder Biden said this week in a CNN interview. "I love him. He's on a straight and narrow, and he has been for a couple years now." The statement received pushback from conservatives: "That was a clear push for mercy — from the ultimate boss of the Justice Department that's weighing charges against Hunter," the New York Post said in an editorial. What are the allegations facing Hunter Biden, and what might the fallout be? Here's everything you need to know.

What did Hunter allegedly do wrong?

The president's son, now 52, has had well-publicized troubles with drug addiction, which play a part in the potential charges. The gun charges, for example, stem from a period when he was, "by his own account … smoking crack cocaine," the Post reports. That was 2018, when Hunter Biden purchased a handgun — and allegedly answered "no" to a question about whether he had unlawfully used drugs.

The younger Biden's taxes have also been under scrutiny for years, The New York Times reported in March. That investigation began during the Obama Administration, but "widened in 2018 to include possible criminal violations of tax laws, as well as foreign lobbying and money laundering rules." The paper reported that Hunter paid off his tax liability — which he told friends amounted to more than $1 million — but that might not save him from legal trouble: Prosecutors argue "that the crime happens when the return is falsely filed or not filed at all."

Are there other problems?

Hunter Biden has arguably been drifting toward trouble for much of his adulthood — "the guy who even into his 40s keeps needing dad to send the search-and-rescue party," Matt Yglesias wrote for Vox in 2020. He has made a living as a lawyer and a lobbyist, and more recently as an artist, but it's not clear he could've done much work over the years without his dad's name and connections. In addition to his drug problems, he also attracted attention when in 2014 he joined the board of Burisma, a controversial Ukrainian oil and gas company. "Hunter had no apparent qualifications for the job except that his father was the vice president and involved in the Obama administration's Ukraine policy." When President Donald Trump was impeached in 2019, it was because he'd pressed Ukraine's president for dirt on Hunter and Joe Biden — and withheld U.S. military aid to give him leverage.