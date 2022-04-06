Texas Gov. Abbott wants to begin busing 'hordes' of migrants to the steps of the U.S. Capitol

In response to the Biden administration's decision to lift a COVID-era southern border policy at the end of May, Texas will provide border communities with charter buses so they can ship migrants to Washington, D.C., The Texas Tribune reports Wednesday, per Texas. Gov Greg Abbott (R).

According to Abbott, the migrants will be better off in the nation's capital, where the Biden administration can "more immediately" address their needs.

"To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.," Abbott said, per the Tribune. "We are sending them to the United States Capitol where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border."

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) asked where in D.C. the migrants will be released: “The first location will be the steps of the United States Capitol.” pic.twitter.com/nuVlInMrZs — The Recount (@therecount) April 6, 2022

Much to Abbott's dismay, the U.S. last week set a date to end public health order Title 42, which, for COVID-19 related reasons, gave the U.S. power to rapidly expel migrants at the border. Those against lifting the highly-criticized policy have argued that halting its enforcement will cause an overwhelming surge in migration, though federal officials have also estimated similarly.

Abbott himself has claimed lifting Title 42 will incite violence and "lawlessness."

The Texas governor said Wednesday that the buses will begin by dropping migrants off at the steps of the Capitol, per the Tribune. Abbott has also said Texas will create boat blockades on the Rio Grande to further deter migrants.

