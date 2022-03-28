Jan. 6 committee poised to request Ginni Thomas interview, report says

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is reportedly poised to request an interview with conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, CNN reports Monday, per sources familiar with the investigation.

Last week, it was revealed that Thomas had sent then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows a slew of text messages urging him to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Thomas also recently ackowledged having attended at the "Stop the Steal" rally that preceeded the Capitol riot, though she said she had no part in planning what happened that day, CNN writes. Still, in light of these newfound revelations, most members of the committee feel the panel should interview her.

A source familar with the matter told CNN that Thomas is one of many potential interviewees, and that the committee has been "moving aggressively on many fronts, conducting depositions, sometimes multiple depositions, almost every day."

As a result of his wife's involvement, Justice Thomas has been under pressure from lawmakers, some of which have called for him to testify before the Jan. 6 committee, or perhaps recuse himself from Capitol riot-related cases.

Separately, the House panel is set to vote Monday night on whether to recommend holding two former Trump aides — Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino Jr. — for contempt of Congress, reports The Washington Post.