After losing Trump endorsement, Rep. Mo Brooks says he'll testify before Jan. 6 committee

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) on Thursday sent a letter to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, saying that if certain conditions are met, he will testify before the panel.

Brooks participated in the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, 2021, that took place immediately before the Capitol riot, and several witnesses told the Jan. 6 committee that before former President Donald Trump left office, Brooks asked for a presidential pardon. Earlier this week, Brooks lost Alabama's Republican Senate primary, after Trump rescinded his endorsement and switched his allegiance to Katie Britt, a first-time candidate.

In his letter, Brooks said he will appear before the committee if the deposition is held in public; the questions are "relevant to, and limited to" events surrounding the Capitol attack; the questions are asked by the lawmakers on the panel and not their staffers; the committee sends him statements and communications they plan to ask him about; and the deposition takes place on a day when he is already in Washington, D.C. The Jan. 6 committee has not publicly responded to his requests.