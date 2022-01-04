Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider says she was robbed amid historic run

Jeopardy! says it has offered help to champion Amy Schneider after she revealed she was recently robbed as her historic run on the quiz show airs.

Schneider, who has set the record for longest winning streak by a woman in Jeopardy! history, revealed on Twitter that she was robbed over the weekend.

"I'm fine," Schneider wrote. "But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone. I then couldn't really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything."

Schneider, who is transgender, added that she likely would not be writing a Twitter thread commenting on her latest Jeopardy! game like she had been doing, and "if I keep winning, it may take a bit for me to get caught up" with them.

An Oakland police spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that officials are investigating an armed robbery but did not identify the victim, and a spokesperson for Jeopardy! told NBC, "We were deeply saddened to hear about this incident, and we reached out to Amy privately to offer our help in any capacity."

Schneider has won more than 20 games on Jeopardy!, and she recently set the record for most consecutive games won by a woman, as well as most money won by a woman with nearly $900,000 as of the episode that aired on Monday. If her winning streak continues, she could become the first woman to win $1 million on Jeopardy! ever. As her Jeopardy! episodes air, Schneider recently said she was facing transphobic attacks on Twitter.

"I'd like to thank all the people who have taken the time, during this busy holiday season, to reach out and explain to me that, actually, I'm a man," she wrote. "Every single one of you is the first person ever to make that very clever point, which had never once before crossed my mind."