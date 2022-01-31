Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider wants Ken Jennings to be named permanent host

This Jeopardy! legend should be named the show's new permanent host, according to another Jeopardy! legend. Who is ... Ken Jennings?

Amy Schneider discussed her historic run on Jeopardy! in an interview with CNN's Brian Stelter, and she pushed for Jennings, who hosted her episodes, to be named the quiz show's permanent host.

"Ken Jennings should be the host," Schneider said. "I really can't say enough about him. I didn't necessarily think that before going into this because, yes, he was a great champion, but this is a different skill set. But you could see the work that he put into it, and I just thought he did a really great job. So as far as I'm concerned, that's my endorsement."

Jennings, who holds the record for most consecutive games won in Jeopardy! history, is currently sharing hosting duties with The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik, and this arrangement is set to continue until the end of the season in the summer. But it still remains unclear whether Jennings or Bialik will permanently host the daily show going forward. Originally, producer Mike Richards was set to host the daily show while Bialik would host tournaments and primetime specials, but Richards stepped down due to offensive past podcast comments. Bialik has since said she would be interested in the full-time gig. Jennings, meanwhile, has long been a fan favorite, but past offensive tweets reportedly held him back during the initial job search.

Schneider isn't the only Jeopardy! champion to publicly back Jennings as host. Her historic 40-game winning streak ended last week after she was defeated by Rhone Talsma, who subsequently told Vulture he's in favor of Jennings getting the gig.

"If I'm able to endorse a host, I 100 percent endorse Ken Jennings," Talsma said. "His knowledge of the game gives him so much credibility. … There's nobody better suited for the job."