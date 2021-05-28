Biden: Republicans touting COVID relief bill benefits after voting against it 'have no shame'

President Biden went to Cleveland on Thursday to talk about the economy, hype policies he believes will help American workers, and get in a few digs at Republicans who are promoting the American Rescue Plan after voting against it.

Biden paid a visit to Cuyahoga Community College, where he said now is the time to enact policy, like increasing corporate taxes, that will "deal everyone in — everyone who's been left out — and breathe new life into the middle class and new hope into those struggling to break into the middle class."

He also didn't miss the opportunity to call out Republican lawmakers who voted against the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan but have been extolling its benefits to constituents. Biden brought a piece of paper with him that listed several GOP members of Congress and what they are touting, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the new No. 3 House Republican, who have both praised the restaurant revitalization fund.

.@POTUS holds up a card with GOP Members of Congress who voted against the COVID Relief Bill but are now promoting it in their home states. pic.twitter.com/JxccBstcxx — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) May 27, 2021

"Some people have no shame," Biden said. "But I'm happy. I'm happy they know that it benefited their constituents. That's okay with me. But if you're going to try to take credit for what you've done, don't get in the way of what we still need to do."