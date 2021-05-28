Subscribe & SaveSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Speed Reads
digs

Biden: Republicans touting COVID relief bill benefits after voting against it 'have no shame'

byCatherine Garcia
May 28, 2021

President Biden went to Cleveland on Thursday to talk about the economy, hype policies he believes will help American workers, and get in a few digs at Republicans who are promoting the American Rescue Plan after voting against it. 

Biden paid a visit to Cuyahoga Community College, where he said now is the time to enact policy, like increasing corporate taxes, that will "deal everyone in — everyone who's been left out — and breathe new life into the middle class and new hope into those struggling to break into the middle class."

He also didn't miss the opportunity to call out Republican lawmakers who voted against the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan but have been extolling its benefits to constituents. Biden brought a piece of paper with him that listed several GOP members of Congress and what they are touting, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the new No. 3 House Republican, who have both praised the restaurant revitalization fund.

"Some people have no shame," Biden said. "But I'm happy. I'm happy they know that it benefited their constituents. That's okay with me. But if you're going to try to take credit for what you've done, don't get in the way of what we still need to do."

Recommended

Idaho's lieutenant governor banned mask mandates while governor was away
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin
seems shady

Idaho's lieutenant governor banned mask mandates while governor was away

Florida's DeSantis is in a standoff with the cruise ship industry, CDC over vaccinations
The Celebrity Edge ship.
Sail No!

Florida's DeSantis is in a standoff with the cruise ship industry, CDC over vaccinations

California announces $116.5 million incentive program to boost vaccination rates
A person walks down the street in San Francisco.
incentives

California announces $116.5 million incentive program to boost vaccination rates

Report: Prosecutors investigating whether Ukrainians interfered in 2020 election
Rudy Giuliani
ukraine

Report: Prosecutors investigating whether Ukrainians interfered in 2020 election

Most Popular

Stephen Colbert mocks Rand Paul in song on behalf of pop star Richard Marx
Richard Marx and Rand Paul
Last Night on Late Night

Stephen Colbert mocks Rand Paul in song on behalf of pop star Richard Marx

Arizona's Secretary of State 'stripped' of duties after audit criticism
Katie Hobbs.
arizona audit

Arizona's Secretary of State 'stripped' of duties after audit criticism

Pitt wins joint custody of children with Jolie
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Pitt v. Jolie

Pitt wins joint custody of children with Jolie