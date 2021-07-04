Biden gets low marks on immigration policies, poll shows

President Biden's overall approval rating sits at 50 percent, and 62 percent of Americans are satisfied with how he's handled the coronavirus pandemic, but his numbers drop significantly when it comes to immigration at the United States-Mexico border, a new Washington Post/ABC News poll finds.

Only 33 percent of voters think Biden's immigration policies have been successful. The low mark certainly has a lot to do with the fact that 90 percent of Republicans disapprove, but only 63 percent of Democrats are on board. When considering Democrats approve of Biden at a 94 percent clip overall, the fall seems substantial, though more of them offered no opinion than outright disapproval.

The Post-ABC News poll was conducted between June 27-30 among 907 adults. The margin of error was 3.5 percentage points. Read more and see the full results at The Washington Post.