Biden makes 'genuinely new commitment' to global council to detect emerging pandemics

It was President Biden's turn to address the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday and while there were some headline-grabbing lines in his speech, UN Dispatch's Mark Leon Goldberg noted one important moment that Biden spent less time on.

There's been a lot of talk about how the international community should band together to prevent the next deadly pandemic in the wake of COVID-19, but Goldberg reports that Biden's declaration of American support for a "Global Threats Health Council" aimed at detecting emerging infectious diseases is a "genuinely new commitment" by the U.S.

1) Committing to supporting a "Global Health Threats Council" This was a key recommendation of an int'l panel of health experts far before COVID-19 struck. It won't make headlines, but this is a genuinely new commitment by the US. — Mark Leon Goldberg (@MarkLGoldberg) September 21, 2021

After arguing that collective action is needed for the world to fight the current pandemic, Biden said a global council will be needed in the future so that countries can take immediate action whenever the next threat emerges. Watch the moment in the clip below.