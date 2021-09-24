Biden's Border Patrol condemnation skirts larger issue, critics charge

President Biden on Friday spoke out against against the widely-criticized tactics used by U.S. Border Patrol agents to corral migrants, in some ways solving the administration's immediate PR problem but not quite addressing the larger issue concerning immigration advocates.

The most pressing pain point for advocates is the administration's continued use of Title 42, "a Trump-era order that, ostensibly due to the pandemic, allows immigration officials to quickly deport people crossing the border, typically without giving them a chance to apply for asylum," writes HuffPost. But as of late, the conversation has focused mostly on the border agents — and criticism of that shifting spotlight has taken shape on both sides of the aisle.

By focusing on the issue of the agents on horses, Biden admin is able to solve immediate PR problem. The larger issue — pushed by advocates for months — is the continued use of immediate deportations (Title 42). Truth is, w/o Title 42 admin couldn’t have cleared bridge so fast. https://t.co/3pTJ7cBc27 — Hamed Aleaziz (@Haleaziz) September 24, 2021

Biden has condemned this behavior. But his administration has also left Title 42 in place https://t.co/kbEmz6KZag — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 24, 2021

To recap: A White House struggling to solve an ongoing border crisis diverted blame by repeatedly attacking border agents - who can't publicly defend themselves - with false claims. — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 24, 2021

Biden vowed Friday that the agents responsible for the disturbing videos and images "will pay," adding that "there is an investigation underway right now and there will be consequences." The president also said he takes responsibility for the chaos at the border — but that still does not address Title 42.

On Friday afternoon, Department of Homeland Secrurity Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas confirmed that "there are no longer any migrants in the camp underneath the Del Rio International Bridge," per Bloomberg.

When asked if sending Haitians migrants back to Haiti under Title 42-driven expulsions would be considered "immoral," Mayorkas replied "no" because "we are doing this out of a public health need. ... It is not an immigration policy that we would embrace," per Newsweek. He also condemned the images of agents on horseback, as he had done earlier this week, and gave an update on the resulting investigation into the matter.