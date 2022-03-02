Biden promises to buy American

President Biden promised during his State of the Union address on Tuesday that taxpayer dollars spent as part of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill he signed in November would be spent on American-made products and materials.

"When we use taxpayer dollars to rebuild America, we're going to do it by buying American," Biden said.

He also said he would work to ensure that more of the country's defense budget is spent domestically.

"We'll buy American to make sure everything from the deck of an aircraft carrier to the steel in highway guardrails is made in America from beginning to end," Biden said.