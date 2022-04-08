Biden: Romney, Collins, and Murkowski deserve 'enormous credit' for backing Jackson

The three Republican senators who voted alongside all 50 Democrats to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson received a shoutout from President Biden on Friday, echoing remarks made by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) a day prior.

GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, and Susan Collins of Maine were the three lawmakers to cross party lines and back President Biden's pick.

"I want to thank three Republicans who voted for Judge Jackson," Biden said during a celebratory event on the South Lawn of the White House. "Sen. Collins is a woman of integrity. Sen. Murkowski is the same way, in Alaska, and up for reelection."

"And Mitt Romney, whose dad stood up like he did. His dad stood up and made these decisions on civil rights," Biden continued, alluding to how Romney's father — a Republican governor — marched in support of the civil rights movement.

"They deserve enormous credit for setting aside [partisanship] and making a carefully-considered judgement based on the judge's character, qualfiications, and independence. I truly admire the respect, diligence, and hard work they demonstrated in the course of the process," the president said.

Biden thanks Collins, Murkowski, and Romney by name for being the 3 Republican senators who voted for Jackson pic.twitter.com/YGOwUfBXkB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2022

Oh man, somebody on the WH staff briefed the president well - this will mean a great deal to Mitt https://t.co/rVlcmLL0wX — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) April 8, 2022

The soon-to-be-Justice Jackson also had a turn at the podium on Friday, taking the opportunity to reflect on the significance of her confirmation while flanked by Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States, but we've made it," Jackson said. "We've made it, all of us."