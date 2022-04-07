Durbin thanks Romney, Collins, and Murkowski for 'political courage' in voting for Jackson

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed to the Supreme Court on Thursday in a historic vote with support from three Republicans, and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) thanked them for their "political courage."

Jackson was confirmed in a 53-47 vote to be the first Black woman to ever serve on the Supreme Court, and she received support from Republican Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Susan Collins (R-Maine), and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska.). All 50 Democrats also voted for Jackson.

"Thankfully, there are members of the Senate who are willing to rise above the partisan fray," Durbin said in a speech prior to the vote. "I want to particularly commend Senator Susan Collins of Maine, Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Senator Mitt Romney of Utah for their political courage and their willingness to support a singularly qualified and historic nominee to the Supreme Court."

Durbin also reflected that Romney's father, George Romney, had plenty of political courage himself as a Republican governor who marched in support of the civil rights movement. "You are your father's son," Durbin told Romney.

Romney previously called Jackson a "well-qualified jurist and a person of honor," adding, "While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the court, I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity." Murkowski also said she would vote to confirm Jackson based on her "qualifications, which no one questions," while Collins said Jackson "possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve" on the Supreme Court.

Democrats applauded on the Senate floor as Jackson was confirmed, and Romney was seen standing and joining them as other Republicans began to leave.