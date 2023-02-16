Biden signs executive order to investigate systemic racism in government

President Biden signed an executive order on Thursday to address racial inequality and systemic racism. The Further Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government order looks into racism in current government structures in hopes of increasing access to government programs for marginalized communities, reports The Associated Press.

The order also requires federal agencies to investigate any inequities in their programs as well as be proactive in community engagement. The goal is "to put equity at the center of how this government operates," according to the president's deputy assistant for racial justice and equity Chiraag Bains. The order "is a recognition that achieving equity is not a one- or a two-year project. It's a generational commitment," he adds.

"By advancing equity, the Federal Government can support and empower all Americans, including the many communities in America that have been underserved, discriminated against, and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality," Biden wrote in the order.

This executive order is the third major action Biden has taken in regard to racial equity, following an order providing funding to Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Indigenous tribes, as well as pardoning offenses of simple marijuana possession, writes The Hill.

The president and CEO of the NAACP Derrick Johnson applauded Biden's action, calling it a "big deal" on Twitter.

President Biden today is taking yet another step to advance racial equity, by signing a new executive order which will invest in underserved communities, address emerging civil rights risks, and improve economic opportunities in rural and urban communities. This is a big deal. — Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) February 16, 2023

"My Administration has embedded a focus on equity into the fabric of Federal policymaking and service delivery," wrote Biden.