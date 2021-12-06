John Oliver has some ideas about how to make snack brands great again

Last Week Tonight is on hiatus, but John Oliver dropped a short amuse-bouche Sunday night, to tide fans over until February. His editorial appetizer concerned snacks, their weak and criminally derivative Twitter antics, and what he sees as their glory days, marketing-wise.

This golden period, in the 1990s, involved video games, and after previewing a few real ones, Oliver offered "three free slam-dunk ideas" any snack brand (loosely defined) could steal to make snack marketing great again. He did not, sadly, elaborate on how "Orville Redenbacher: Space Marine" would work, but his storyboard for "Pasta Fighter 3" was bleak, tomato-red, and fairly detailed. There is some NSFW language. Watch below.