John Oliver marries a cabbage, for art

John Oliver is impressed at how fun and creative artificial intelligence can be when it creates custom images from text prompts, he said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. And he seemed equally impressed that people — and one person in particular — created nearly 500 AI-generated images involving him, John Oliver. But things got deeply weird when he decided that AI really did not accurately capture one image involving him and a cabbage, and he set about to fix that, even though nobody asked him to.

You can watch the short, strange, and weirdly dramatic vegetative love story below.