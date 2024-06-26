Free election guide for children
Are your kids asking lots of questions about the general election? The Week Junior + Democracy Classroom are here to help.
Help your children understand the general election
The Week Junior has teamed up with the Democracy Classroom to bring you resources to help your children explore and understand the upcoming general election.
Children are likely to have lots of questions about the election - what it all means, who the key players are, what their parties want. They may not get a vote, but it's important for them to understand what's happening so they feel empowered to get involved when their time comes.
Download your FREE guide today
There are two guides to choose from;
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
1. Life skills: election special
This guide is all about equipping children with important skills they'll see in action during the election campaign period. From learning how to debate to finding out how to identify fake news, it's packed with advice that can help them both at school - and at home.
2. All about the general election
The second tells them all about the election process, taking the complicated bits and making them clear and accessible. There's also information on what democracy is all about, as well as different types of government across the world.
So dive in - and download them both free today.
Democracy Classroom is a collaboration between over 100 non-partisan democracy, education and youth organisations to support young people to engage in elections. We work together to provide resources, events and support to teachers, youth practitioners and young people to help young people to cast a meaningful vote.
The Week Junior is the award-winning, fun-to-read magazine that inspires a love of reading and encourages kids to think for themselves.
