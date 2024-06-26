Free election guide for children

Are your kids asking lots of questions about the general election? The Week Junior + Democracy Classroom are here to help.

The Week Junior
(Image credit: Future)
By
published
Contributions from

Help your children understand the general election

The Week Junior has teamed up with the Democracy Classroom to bring you resources to help your children explore and understand the upcoming general election.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Parenting Parenting Advice The Week Junior Election General Election General Election 2024
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
With contributions from
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸