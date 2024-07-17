Help your kids manage their money this summer
The Week Junior teams up with Big Issue to produce a summer Pocket Money supplement for young audiences
The Week Junior and Big Issue Group have come together to produce a Summer Special edition of Pocket Money - which goes on sale this week.
Created in collaboration with The Week Junior and aimed at eight- to 14-year-old readers, it is the second edition of Pocket Money that Big Issue has published. The first issue came out for the Budget last spring and showcased what the spending priorities are for youngsters, with loads of advice on budgeting and saving – you can download it for free here.
The brand new Summer Special edition is packed with brilliant ideas for how to plan adventures and have great days out cheaply and for free.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Presenter of Newsround and Life Hacks, Shanequa Paris, reveals all about her best summer jobs, and we’ve tips from financial expert Mr MoneyJar (Timi Merriman-Johnson) on how to set goals and make money during the holidays.
We also look at how Taylor Swift, Mr Beast, Zendaya and Lionel Messi use the money they earn to do good things – and how you can help others if you’re feeling inspired! And there are quizzes and puzzles, plus some essential tips for staying safe online whether you’re gaming or chatting with friends.
Editorial Director of The Week Junior, Anna Bassi, commented: “Knowing how to make, save and spend money sensibly are important life skills, so this brilliant pocket money magazine should be essential reading for all kids (and their adults!) this summer.”
Big Issue editor Paul McNamee added: “Helping with money management is one of the key things Big Issue does, particularly with the vendors who sell our magazine. We know how learning financial literacy can have a life-changing impact bringing confidence and clarity. This summer special issue of Big Issue's Pocket Money magazine, we hope, is part of that increased knowledge bank. It has so many top tips, it looks great and its fun."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
To get your hands on a copy, find your local Big Issue vendor to buy a copy, or subscribe online, at bigissue.com. The Week Junior is on sale in major supermarkets or you can subscribe online at theweekjunior.co.uk.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
-
Twisters: the real-life science behind storm chasers
In The Spotlight Scientists race against time to gather data on 'meteorological mystery'
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published
-
King's Speech: is Keir Starmer being too cautious?
Today's Big Question The Labour Party set out its plans for its first year in government
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Strictly Come Dancing scandal timeline: what happened when
In the Spotlight BBC announces chaperones for rehearsals after pro dancers Graziano Di Prima and Giovanni Pernice exit show amid allegations of abusive behaviour
By Rebecca Messina, The Week UK Published
-
Free election guide for children
Are your kids asking lots of questions about the general election? The Week Junior + Democracy Classroom are here to help.
By The Week UK Published
-
The Week Junior Book Awards 2024 Shortlist Announced
The Week Junior We're thrilled to announce the shortlist for The Week Junior Book Awards 2024 brought to you in partnership with The Bookseller.
By The Week Published
-
Children For Change Young Writers Competition
The Week Junior Pop Up Projects & The Week Junior are looking for ten brilliant young writers to help us change the world!
By The Week Published
-
UK General Election 2024
The Week Junior What do kids want to know?
By The Week Published
-
The Week Junior partners with Barnes Children's Literature Festival
The UK's largest children's literature festival returns for its tenth year - and The Week Junior are on board
By The Week Published
-
The Week Junior newsletter
Spark new conversations with your child - every week
By The Week Published
-
5 fun Spring activities from The Week Junior
Looking for some fun, simple activities to do with the kids? Look no further – The Week Junior has you covered with these five fun and family-friendly activities.
By The Week UK Published
-
Inspiring kids to make a difference
By Andrea Barbalich Published