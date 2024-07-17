Keep them reading all summer long
The school summer holidays are almost here; six long weeks to relax, play, explore and have fun. What better way to fuel children's imagination than getting stuck into some brilliant books? The Week Junior book awards 2024 shortlist is packed with inspiration - from STEM and poetry to graphic novels and hobbies and interests titles, there is truly something for everyone.
Anna Bassi, editorial director of The Week Junior, says, "The 74 books on our shortlist represent an incredible range of authors, illustrators, designers, stories and subjects – testament to the endless creativity and innovation in children’s publishing. Our judges are in for some excellent reading over the next couple of months. I’m really excited to find out which of the books readers of The Week Junior elect to win our Children’s Choice trophy – this is their chance to vote and I hope they’ll use it. With reading for pleasure seemingly in decline I’d like to think our shortlists will inspire more kids to give books a go, discover something new, and hopefully spark a love of reading that lasts for life."
74 brilliant books in 14 categories
- Children's book cover of the year
- Children's audiobook of the year
- Children's picture book of the year
- Children's book of the year: STEM
- Children's book of the year: non-fiction
- Children's book of the year: older fiction
- Children's book of the year: hobbies & interests
- Children's book of the year: poetry
- Children's book of the year: graphic novel
- Children's choice
- Children's book of the year: younger fiction
- Children's book of the year: breakthrough
- Children's book of the year: wellbeing
- Children's book of the year: animals & nature
-
