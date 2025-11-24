Gen Alpha kids are concerned for the future, new The Week Junior survey finds
American children are keeping up with current events, even when the news is upsetting
Generation Alpha kids, born between 2010 and 2024, are more cognizant of news events than adults might assume, and many of them have concerns about the future, according to the latest Junior Voices survey from The Week Junior and YouGov.
The Week Junior’s annual survey of about 700 American children ages 8-14 found that most hear about the news often: 67% say they hear about the news and current events at least every few days, and 33% say they hear about it every day. Kids also discuss the news with others just as often, with 68% having those conversations at least once a week. When asked to assess the frequency of their news consumption, 63% say they hear about it just enough, 27% say it’s too much, and 9% say it’s not enough.
When asked how they feel when they hear the news, 52% are concerned about the future. That is an increase of 37% compared to the 2024 survey. Many children also say hearing about current events makes them curious to learn more about what is happening in the world, with 38% saying they are interested in learning more, 15% saying they are confident they know what’s happening, and 14% saying they are inspired to take action to make a difference. Only 13% say hearing about the news makes them feel hopeful about the future.
Despite these concerns, many children still want to be informed, even when the news is negative. More than 7 in 10 respondents believe kids should hear about difficult or upsetting news. More specifically, 47% say they should only receive a big picture overview, while 24% say kids should listen to all the details.
This year’s survey shows that Gen Alpha kids “want to be informed, engaged, and aware of what’s happening in the world,” said Andrea Barbalich, Editorial Director of The Week Junior. They still need adults to “help them make sense of information and events that can change quickly and be upsetting at times.” They look to parents for “guidance, advice, and reassurance,” so it is vital to “engage kids in conversation and answer their questions clearly, honestly, directly, and age-appropriately.”
The top current news sources for kids include family members, friends, TV, school, social media apps, and YouTube. Family is the leading source, with 62% saying they get their updates from family.
Family and friends also play a key role in helping kids process distressing information. When asked what they do after hearing difficult or upsetting news, 65% say they talk about it with family or friends. In addition, 25% say they think about how they can help, and 7% report taking action by raising money, donating supplies, or contributing in other ways. About one in five say they listen to or read about good news or do something else that makes them feel better.
YouGov surveyed 708 children ages 8 to 14 from Sept. 9 to Sept. 18, 2025. The survey was conducted online via their parents. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all U.S. children ages 8 to 14.
Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news.
